A Guide to Making the Cutest Ugly Christmas Sweater Cookies

Arguably the most fun part of Christmas parties is pulling out your beloved ugly Christmas sweaters. The more puffs, decor, and sequined appliqués, the better. However, take things a step further by icing cookies, inspired by these notoriously bad Christmas sweater designs. Gaudy snowmen? Check. Bright, blazing Christmas trees? Check. Naughty or nice? Check (the latter one). Glean some awesomely bad decorating tips from these cookies. Then bake up a batch of sugar cookies and get to work!