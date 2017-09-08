This Wedding Cake Combines Our Favorite Unicorn Desserts in 1 Magical Masterpiece

By now, we've basically lost track of all the glorious unicorn-themed desserts that have graced our social media feeds, from macarons and doughnuts to cake pops and chocolate bark. But why choose between them when you can combine all of these sweet treats into one larger-than-life edible masterpiece? Well, that's what one baker just did, and her creation is breaking the internet with its majesty.

Reshmi Bennett is the renowned genius behind the Unicorn Croquembouche Wedding Cake, a fantastical work of art comprised of more pastel goodies than we can even count. Whereas normal croquembouches are typically made of pastry balls assembled into a cone-like shape and drizzled with caramel, Reshmi's one-of-a-kind version is a lot more involved.

Layers of chocolate and vanilla sponges are frosted with buttercream and chocolate glaze to comprise the base of this towering creation. And then comes an impressive slew of toppings, including eclairs, doughnuts, macarons, piped buttercream flowers, chocolate pearls, candied popcorn, and OH MY GOSH, I do not have a pulse anymore. The croquembouche is topped with a cone to resemble a unicorn horn, of course. Does it get any more perfect than this? Seriously, if you find out, let me know.

Every treat on this epic dessert is made from scratch, which explains why it takes three long days to make (and why it costs $1,020!). Unfortunately, Reshmi works for a family-run online bakery in London called Anges de Sucre, which only delivers its goodies within the UK (*insert excessive weeping here*). It looks like I'll be having a destination wedding in London!

Read on to drool over this picturesque beauty, and you'll be convinced that a unicorn wedding is the only way to go.