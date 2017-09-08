 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding
Food Video
Make This Fluffy Funfetti Cake in Just 5 Minutes!
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Wedding Cake Combines Our Favorite Unicorn Desserts in 1 Magical Masterpiece

By now, we've basically lost track of all the glorious unicorn-themed desserts that have graced our social media feeds, from macarons and doughnuts to cake pops and chocolate bark. But why choose between them when you can combine all of these sweet treats into one larger-than-life edible masterpiece? Well, that's what one baker just did, and her creation is breaking the internet with its majesty.

Reshmi Bennett is the renowned genius behind the Unicorn Croquembouche Wedding Cake, a fantastical work of art comprised of more pastel goodies than we can even count. Whereas normal croquembouches are typically made of pastry balls assembled into a cone-like shape and drizzled with caramel, Reshmi's one-of-a-kind version is a lot more involved.

Related
You'll Want to Decorate Everything With These DIY Unicorn Sprinkles

Layers of chocolate and vanilla sponges are frosted with buttercream and chocolate glaze to comprise the base of this towering creation. And then comes an impressive slew of toppings, including eclairs, doughnuts, macarons, piped buttercream flowers, chocolate pearls, candied popcorn, and OH MY GOSH, I do not have a pulse anymore. The croquembouche is topped with a cone to resemble a unicorn horn, of course. Does it get any more perfect than this? Seriously, if you find out, let me know.

Every treat on this epic dessert is made from scratch, which explains why it takes three long days to make (and why it costs $1,020!). Unfortunately, Reshmi works for a family-run online bakery in London called Anges de Sucre, which only delivers its goodies within the UK (*insert excessive weeping here*). It looks like I'll be having a destination wedding in London!

Read on to drool over this picturesque beauty, and you'll be convinced that a unicorn wedding is the only way to go.

Related
12 Unicorn Ice Cream Treats That Are So Magical We Might Melt

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
UnicornWedding CakeFood NewsFood TrendsDessert
Join The Conversation
Food News
The Most Decadent Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon Items Available Around the World
by Erin Cullum
IHOP French-Toasted Doughnuts
Food News
IHOP Just Released 3 New French-Toasted Doughnuts, and We'll Take a Dozen of Each
by Victoria Messina
Pineapple Cotton Candy at Disneyland
Disney
Pineapple Soft Serve and Cotton Candy Had a Baby, and It's a Disney Dream Come True
by Brinton Parker
Magnolia Market Kitchen Products Spring 2017
Food News
Steal Joanna Gaines's Kitchen Style With 10 New Magnolia Items For $15 or Less
by Erin Cullum
Eataly World Details
Food News
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds