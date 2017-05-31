Unicorn Macarons Might Just Be the Most Effing Magical Dessert We've Ever Seen

If you fangirled over unicorn chocolate bark, prepare to fall head over heels for the latest magical dessert trend that's stealing our hearts: unicorn macarons! These petite pastries are just like any other macaron — crisp on the outside yet chewy and creamy on the inside — except they've gotten a colorful makeover that any Lisa Frank fan would appreciate.

There are many variations of this swoon-worthy dessert trend, as some are simply multicolored macarons covered in sprinkles while others are adorned with horns or cut into the shape of the mystical creature. No matter what route you choose, you can easily DIY them at home by starting with a basic French macaron recipe (or our Fruity Pebbles macaron recipe), which calls for ingredients like almond meal and egg whites, then decorating the treats however your unicorn-loving heart desires. If you prefer sticking to a tried-and-true recipe, the baking extraordinaires behind Loving Creations For You have the perfect unicorn macaron recipe, complete with custom-made templates for cutting out the animal shapes. And if baking isn't your forte but you still want to get your hands on one of these bite-size goodies, take a road trip to Georgia for the adorably decorated unicorn macarons at Mac Lab Bakery & Cafe!

Ready to DIY these and in need of some inspiration to get you started on your baking journey? Keep reading to see how different pastry-lovers have prepared this picture-perfect dessert.