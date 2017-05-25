11 Totally Unexpected Ways to Eat Watermelon This Summer

As refreshing as it is to eat a juicy slice of watermelon, that shouldn't be the only way you eat the Summer fruit. Watermelon makes for incredibly delicious "pizzas," no-bake cakes, salsa, and even happy-hour-approved shots. Get creative with one of the best foods of Summer by picking out your favorite — and totally unexpected — watermelon recipes ahead.



