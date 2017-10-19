 Skip Nav
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
Recipes
Pumpkin Spice Syrup Made With Actual Pumpkin
Cooking Basics
How to Make Flower Cupcakes Straight From Magnolia Bakery
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Don't Need a Park Ticket to Try Disney's Tastiest Halloweentime Treat

Disney always offers insanely decadent foods, but the parks' culinary team really steps up its game during Halloween. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World offer spectacularly spooky treats for park guests, but perhaps our favorite scary-good Disney dessert is available even for those without a park ticket. Snow White-themed "poison" candy apples are yours for the snacking in an area that's open to the public, Disney World's Disney Springs.

If you want an iconic poison-green and candy-red apple, simply visit the Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs. And if candy apples aren't your thing, the sweets shop also offers a caramel apple version of the creepy treat. Yum! And as a bonus, these apples aren't only available during spooky season; you can pick one up during any Disney Springs visit year-round.

Related
Try Snow White's Poison Candy Apples . . . If You Dare

Check out photos of the droolworthy creation, then grab one during your next visit to the Orlando, FL, area . . . even if you're not going inside the parks.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Disney FoodWalt Disney WorldDisneyFood TrendsHalloween
Walt Disney World
These 23 Secrets From a Former Disney World Employee Will Make Your Jaw Hit the Floor
by Hilary White
Pop Culture Costume Ideas For 2017
Halloween
The Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For 2017
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Scary Halloween Costumes on Amazon For Women
Halloween
These 6 Scary Halloween Costumes Will Have Everyone Doing a Double Take
by Krista Jones
Disney Myths and Legends
Walt Disney World
These Mysterious Myths About Disney Parks Will Scare the Pants Off You
by Allison Chan
Best Roller Coasters at Disney Parks
Walt Disney World
12 Roller Coasters at Disney Parks That Prove There's More Than Just Kiddie Rides
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds