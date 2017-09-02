 Skip Nav
Decor Shopping
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From Ikea
WD-40
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House
House Tour
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Haunted Houses in New Orleans That Will Scare Your Pants Off

If you're looking for a spook today, we've got just the thing! New Orleans is perhaps America's most haunted city, so it's no surprise the place is full of ghosts, ghost stories, and floating entities. So, if you dare, come take a look at eight of the most frightening haunted houses — many of which are actually hotels — in the Big Easy!

— Additional reporting by Angela Elias

Related
The 21 Creepiest Haunted Houses in America

The Hermann-Grima House
Hotel Monteleone
Beauregard-Keyes House
Hotel Provincial
Le Pavilion Hotel
Old Absinthe House
The Columns Hotel
Lafitte Guest House
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
HomesInspirationHalloweenTravel
Join The Conversation
Jenna8184545 Jenna8184545 4 years
This list is a bit disappointing. Many of these places are tourist traps, which can usually be spotted by a hotel proclaiming a miscellaneous someone died of yellow fever and never left. The LaLaurie mansion is probably the most haunted building in legend due to the atrocities Delphine LaLaurie performed along with her husband and should not be left out. The slaves who were the victims of their torture and experiments are said to haunt the building, and it's historically difficult to find caretakers willing to go inside (I certainly walk on the other side of the street at night). Julie, often called the Octoroon mistress, was the 1/8 black mistress of a Creole. She wanted to make their relationship public, and he wouldn't because he would lose all his inheritance. He said if she could spend the night in the freezing cold to prove she could withstand the life of a poor woman, he would do it, thinking she never would. She froze to death on the roof of their mansion on Royal Street and still searches for her lover there. The Bourbon Orleans hotel was where Quadroon balls took place, arranged by their mothers to arrange "pairings" with Creole men. Often, they would duel over a woman. There is a particular story of two brothers (I don't recall their names) who dueled to the death on the staircase, and the two Creole men are said to haunt the stairs where their blood soaked into the wood and the ballroom on the second floor, where the balcony overlooks the dueling garden. Jackson Square itself has quite a history, as war victims were hung on the fence as warnings and taken down by their families in the fog, so it is said that footsteps of mourning family members moving their families' bodies can be heard whenever a Mississippi fog rolls in. I could go on, as there are so many rich stories of hauntings in New Orleans, and so many of them are rooted in real history and people you can look up.
Decor Inspiration
The 10 Commandments of Rental Decor
by Emily Bibb
Best Winnie the Pooh Quotes
Inspiration
14 Winnie the Pooh Quotes That Will Make You Smile, Then Cry
by Nicole Yi
Disneyland Halloween Merchandise 2017
Disney
Disneyland Just Released Its 2017 Halloween Merchandise, and It's SO Good
by Hilary White
Seattle Travel Tips
Travel
by Kathryn McLamb
Amber Valletta's Home Pictures
House Tour
Amber Valletta Is Selling Her Pinch-Me-Perfect Home
by Angela Elias
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds