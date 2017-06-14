6 Design Ideas to Steal From Chip and Joanna Gaines's Gorgeous Rustic Bedroom

What a pretty surprise! Breakfast in bed from @chippergaines and the girls ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:15am PST

We've seen inside many of the houses Chip and Joanna Gaines have designed and we've even had glimpses into their own home, but one room we rarely get to see is the couple's most private of spaces: their bedroom. So when Joanna posted a picture of the delicious breakfast in bed Chip and her two daughters served her, we were interested. Once we got past the spread of pancakes and eggs (styled to perfection atop a vintage tray with antique silverware, retro glasses, a linen napkin, and mason jar of fresh flowers), we got to ogling the surroundings. The couple's clean, simple bedroom is the perfect blend of contemporary rustic farmhouse style and tranquility. Want to steal the look? We break down how you can re-create it in your own home below.





1. White Bedding

Chip and Joanna clearly recognize that nothing sets a calming vibe in a bedroom quite like white linens. A fluffy white comforter and accompanying blankets and sheets set an understated elegant and serene tone in the couple's sleeping space.

2. Greige Walls

Looking for the perfect farmhouse-chic wall color? Take inspiration from Chip and Joanna's cozy yet sophisticated beige-meets-gray bedroom. We're guessing this flawless hue is Gathersings from Joanna's Magnolia Home paint collection, described by the manufacturer as "a golden gray with amber and tan undertones."



3. Unique Doors

A single white bedroom door is so basic! Chip and Joanna spice it up with double rustic wood doors designed with a rounded top and unique latches down the center.



4. Lantern Sconces

Romantic black metal lantern sconces hang on either side of the bedroom door, the candles within providing flickering mood light. The distinct fixtures are embellished with lush greens.

5. Framed Antlers

We count on this creative couple to come up with cool wall art, and the framed mounted antlers on their bedroom wall do not disappoint. We're going to steal Chip and Joanna's brilliant (and affordable) idea of placing an old frame around a mounted wall object to emphasize the object while artfully filling a large swath of blank wall.

6. Simple Drapes

In keeping with their calm and clean bed linens, the drapes are simple white panels with tab tops. Their semisheer fabrics allows soft, diffused light to shine into the space.