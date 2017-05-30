12 Pictures That Prove Chip and Joanna's Kids Are Poised to Take Over the Family Business

When Chip Gaines's skill with a hammer combines with Joanna Gaines's home design ideas, the results are dazzling. The couple's home renovations on HGTV's Fixer Upper have earned them legions of loyal fans, many of whom would love to follow in the famous couple's real estate footsteps. But there are four people in particular who are not only genetically predisposed to real estate talent but are also showing a precocious interest in the Magnolia business: Chip and Joanna's kids, Drake, Ella, Emmie, and Duke. The Gaineses' mini mes can often be seen on Instagram assisting their parents on a job site or working on their own design projects. Take a look at the Gaines kids helping out with the family business ahead.