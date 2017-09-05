 Skip Nav
Decor Shopping
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From Ikea
Organization
20 Brilliant Organizational Hacks For Every Room
Decor Shopping
Greet the Season With These 13 Beautiful Fall Wreaths

Christina El Moussa's Crystal Bathroom Tile

We Were Not Expecting This in Christina El Moussa's Bathroom, but We Love It

Baby boy likes the #bling like his mama .. goes for it every time 😉 💎 🛀

A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on

Watch any episode of Flip or Flop or take a look at Christina El Moussa's Instagram account, and it's clear that she loves fashion, beauty, and all things blinging. But this glam mother of two took her love of all things sparkly one step farther by installing actual crystals into her bathroom tile work.

Our jaws dropped when we saw this photo of her 1-year-old son Brayden in the tub; not only is he absolutely adorable, but he's playing with the giant crystals that alternate with small white tiles to create a border above the tub. Christina captioned the snap "Baby boy likes the #bling like his mama .. goes for it every time 😉 💎 🛀"

If this is what Christina's bathroom looks like, we can't wait to see all the girly and glamorous updates she makes to her bachelorette pad now that she and Tarek have separated. Hopefully, we'll get to see them on HGTV since Flip or Flop is continuing.

Image Source: Instagram user christinaelmoussa
Join the conversation
Flip Or FlopTarek El MoussaChristina El MoussaBathroomsHGTV
Join The Conversation
Affordable Decor
Turn Your Tiny Bathroom Into an Organized Oasis
by Krista Jones
What Happened to Former HGTV Hosts
HGTV
Find Out What's Happened to Your Favorite HGTV Hosts of Yesteryear
by Allie Merriam
What to Use to Make Towels Smell Better
Bathrooms
The Genius Way to Eliminate Odor From Your Towels Has Been Hiding in Your Kitchen
by Terry Carter
Bathroom Renovation Ideas
Affordable Decor
What It's Like Using a Virtual Designer to Renovate a Room
by Angela Elias
Best Plants For Bathrooms
Bathrooms
The 9 Best Houseplants For Bathrooms
by Kate McKenna
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds