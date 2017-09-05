We Were Not Expecting This in Christina El Moussa's Bathroom, but We Love It

Baby boy likes the #bling like his mama .. goes for it every time 😉 💎 🛀 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Nov 13, 2016 at 5:50pm PST

Watch any episode of Flip or Flop or take a look at Christina El Moussa's Instagram account, and it's clear that she loves fashion, beauty, and all things blinging. But this glam mother of two took her love of all things sparkly one step farther by installing actual crystals into her bathroom tile work.



Our jaws dropped when we saw this photo of her 1-year-old son Brayden in the tub; not only is he absolutely adorable, but he's playing with the giant crystals that alternate with small white tiles to create a border above the tub. Christina captioned the snap "Baby boy likes the #bling like his mama .. goes for it every time 😉 💎 🛀"



If this is what Christina's bathroom looks like, we can't wait to see all the girly and glamorous updates she makes to her bachelorette pad now that she and Tarek have separated. Hopefully, we'll get to see them on HGTV since Flip or Flop is continuing.