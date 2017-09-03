 Skip Nav
Decor Shopping
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From Ikea
WD-40
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House
House Tour
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
DIYs to Nail the Perfect Bohemian Home For Less

While nothing beats scoring at a thrift store, pulling off a DIY can be the next best way to bag the boho look for less. If you've been eyeing hippie home fashion but can't swallow the irony of splurging to partake in some of the trends, these DIY decor tutorials will help you do just that. Check out the creative and surprisingly affordable options we've culled from around the web!

Source: The Hunted Interior, Preciously Me, Honestly WTF

Tassel Pillow
Marbled Pillows
Mongolian Lamb Fur Stool
Rug Bench
Canopy Bed
Moroccan Doorway
Woven Wall Hanging
Geode Hardware
Square Pouf
Faux Bone Inlay
Floral Wreath
Headboard Alternative
Gilded Geode Coasters
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Decor InspirationDIY
Join The Conversation
Decor Inspiration
17 Photos From the New HomeGoods Sister Store That'll Make You Grab Your Purse
by Brinton Parker
Lauren Conrad's Interior Design
Lauren Conrad
30 Times a Glimpse of Lauren Conrad's Interior Design Just Wasn't Enough
by Adrienne Holland
Create Custom Built-Ins From Ikea Bookcases
Ikea
The Most Expensive-Looking Ikea Hack We've Ever Seen
by Maggie Winterfeldt
DIY Pixar Costumes
Pixar
Every DIY Pixar Costume You Could Possibly Think of in 1 Place
by Macy Cate Williams
DIY American Horror Story Costumes
DIY
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds