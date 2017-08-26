 Skip Nav
0
This DIY Wall Hanging Only Looks Like It Cost Hundreds

Woven wall hangings are becoming the go-to art for boho-loving decor addicts, but a large one can set you back hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Luckily, this creative DIY tutorial demonstrates how easy it is to create one of your own (for a sliver of the price!). The following post was originally featured on brittanyMakes and written by blogger Brittany C. who is part of POPSUGAR Select Home.

I've had this project on my mind for months! I'm happy it's complete. It turned out even better than I imagined.

Here are the materials you need: 2 x macramé cotton cord (3mm 50 yards) 3 x household twine 30 x 1/4″ brass tubing clear braiding bands 3/4″ x 36″ wood dowel (walnut or source at your local craft store)
Step 1: Start prepping an assembly line. First, wrap 30 bunches of twine consisting of at least 30-35 individual strands each by about 16″ in length. Next, cut 30 strands of macramé cord each 3′ in length.
Step 2: Make the tassels. Take one bunch of twine and trim the edges off with your scissors. Tuck one strand of the macramé cord in the center of the bunch, then wrap an elastic band around the ends. I chose to wrap two bands on each tassel, but one is probably enough. Then, trim the opposite end of the bunch of twine, and flip it up side down.
This DIY Wall Hanging Only Looks Like It Cost Hundreds
Step 3: Thread the brass tubing on each strand of macramé cord, then tie around the wooden dowel.
Step 4: Tape the design you’re going for on the wall, then reposition each strand so that the top of the brass tubing hits the tape.
Step 5: Turn the entire wall hanging around so you see the backside of the knots. Glue the knots against the dowel, then trim the excess cord and flip the wall hanging back around.
This DIY Wall Hanging Only Looks Like It Cost Hundreds
Untangle the tassels and trim the ends as needed.
This DIY Wall Hanging Only Looks Like It Cost Hundreds
This DIY Wall Hanging Only Looks Like It Cost Hundreds
This DIY Wall Hanging Only Looks Like It Cost Hundreds
