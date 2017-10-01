 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
WD-40
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House
Small Space Living
16 Clever Designer Solutions to the Most Common Small-Space Conundrums

Drew Scott Posts Nearly Naked Picture

This Nearly Naked Property Brother Is Ready to Take Center Stage

A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on

HGTV star Drew Scott has never been shy — but the constant performer has taken his showmanship to new levels since joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars. He recently posted a hilarious photo of himself with Emma Slater, his DWTS pro partner, wearing only a pair of black skivvies and a fresh spray tan. The caption reads, "Soooo.. @theemmaslater said I needed a spray tan to bring out my #sexy for Latin night...be careful what you ask for! 😂"

The reaction has been mostly enthusiastic, with social media followers writing comments including "Thank God for Latin Night" and "Damn, look @mrdrewscott 's 🔥bod!" We had heard rumors from past castmates that DWTS was a great way to whip yourself into shape, and Drew's nearly nude photo only further proves it.

Join the conversation
Emma SlaterDrew ScottDancing With The Stars
Join The Conversation
Dancing with the Stars
by Kelsie Gibson
Frankie Muniz on Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Premiere
Frankie Muniz
Frankie Muniz's DWTS Performance Will Remind You Why He Was Your Childhood Crush
by Kelsie Gibson
Property Brothers on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Can You Guess Which Property Brother Is Going to Be on Dancing With the Stars?
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Who Has Won Dancing With the Stars?
Fall TV
All 24 Celebrities Who Have Won Dancing With the Stars
by Kelsie Gibson
Lindsey Stirling on Dancing With the Stars Premiere
Dancing with the Stars
Lindsey Stirling's DWTS Performance Is the Only One You Need to Watch
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds