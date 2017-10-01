This Nearly Naked Property Brother Is Ready to Take Center Stage

A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

HGTV star Drew Scott has never been shy — but the constant performer has taken his showmanship to new levels since joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars. He recently posted a hilarious photo of himself with Emma Slater, his DWTS pro partner, wearing only a pair of black skivvies and a fresh spray tan. The caption reads, "Soooo.. @theemmaslater said I needed a spray tan to bring out my #sexy for Latin night...be careful what you ask for! 😂"

The reaction has been mostly enthusiastic, with social media followers writing comments including "Thank God for Latin Night" and "Damn, look @mrdrewscott 's 🔥bod!" We had heard rumors from past castmates that DWTS was a great way to whip yourself into shape, and Drew's nearly nude photo only further proves it.