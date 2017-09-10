 Skip Nav
Decorating Tips
9 Things Robbers Look at When Canvassing Your Home
Organization
13 Genius Items to Make Getting Your Home in Order a Breeze
House Tour
Ingenious Designer Decorating Secrets That Won't Break the Bank
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 DIY Apothecary Jars That Will Turn Your Fall House Into a Home

Head over to your Pinterest homepage and you're bound to see an apothecary jar idea — or two or three — pop up. Apothecary jars have been around for a few years, but they're really starting to make a splash in the home decor space. Not only do they make gorgeous decorations on their own, but they're also easily adaptable to any season, holiday, or occasion! By filling them with decorative items, painting the outsides, and even adding seasonally appropriate labels, they're a gorgeous and creative way to turn your mantel, dining table, and any other surface into a gorgeous Fall arrangement.

Corn and Sunflowers
Owl-Topped Jars
Spooky Labels
Chalk-Painted Jars
Fall Foliage
Fall Vignette
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
DecorFallDIY
Join The Conversation
DIY
35 Work-Appropriate Halloween Costumes That Keep It Classy
by Hilary White
DIY Cleaning Products
Eco
Make These 69 DIY Cleaning Products For Pennies
by Sarah Lipoff
Car Hacks
Cars
19 Insanely Cool Car Hacks You Should Try Out
by Tara Block
Laundry Room Organizing Tips | Video
Organization
How a Mom of 6 Created the Most Efficient Laundry Room Ever
by Angela Elias
Cheap Homemade Halloween Costumes
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
by Emily Co
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds