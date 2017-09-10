15 DIY Apothecary Jars That Will Turn Your Fall House Into a Home

Head over to your Pinterest homepage and you're bound to see an apothecary jar idea — or two or three — pop up. Apothecary jars have been around for a few years, but they're really starting to make a splash in the home decor space. Not only do they make gorgeous decorations on their own, but they're also easily adaptable to any season, holiday, or occasion! By filling them with decorative items, painting the outsides, and even adding seasonally appropriate labels, they're a gorgeous and creative way to turn your mantel, dining table, and any other surface into a gorgeous Fall arrangement.