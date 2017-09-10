Meet the Stars of HGTV's Most Highly Anticipated New Fall Show

A post shared by Andy Williams (@thinksmeac) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

HGTV is keeping the Flip or Flop spinoffs coming to great success. Its latest pair of house flippers are Texas-based Ashley and Andy Williams of the Fall's highly anticipated new series Flip or Flop Fort Worth, premiering Thursday, Nov. 2.

So what makes this couple unique from their franchise counterparts? For starters, they're veterans. Andy was a Marine and Ashley served in the Army. The Williamses actually met while in a Baghdad, Iraq, war zone! Today, this husband and wife team remain passionate about empowering the veteran community. Andy mentors veterans transitioning back to civilian life, and they both make an effort to work with fellow veterans in their business endeavors.

Their military training can be seen in the tactical way these entrepreneurs approach real estate and run their company Recon Realty. Andy finds the properties and manages the renovations, while Ashley leads the design effort. Together, they help turn rundown houses into profitable real estate gems.

When they're not flipping homes, the Williamses are busy raising their two young children, Ashton and Amina, in Andy's beloved home state of Texas. Sounds like Chip and Joanna Gaines need to watch out — there's a new HGTV couple in town!