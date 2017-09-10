 Skip Nav
Decorating Tips
9 Things Robbers Look at When Canvassing Your Home
House Tour
Ingenious Designer Decorating Secrets That Won't Break the Bank
Bathrooms
11 Genius Bathroom Organization Products You Need to Get From Ikea

Flip or Flop Forth Worth

Meet the Stars of HGTV's Most Highly Anticipated New Fall Show

A post shared by Andy Williams (@thinksmeac) on

HGTV is keeping the Flip or Flop spinoffs coming to great success. Its latest pair of house flippers are Texas-based Ashley and Andy Williams of the Fall's highly anticipated new series Flip or Flop Fort Worth, premiering Thursday, Nov. 2.

So what makes this couple unique from their franchise counterparts? For starters, they're veterans. Andy was a Marine and Ashley served in the Army. The Williamses actually met while in a Baghdad, Iraq, war zone! Today, this husband and wife team remain passionate about empowering the veteran community. Andy mentors veterans transitioning back to civilian life, and they both make an effort to work with fellow veterans in their business endeavors.

Their military training can be seen in the tactical way these entrepreneurs approach real estate and run their company Recon Realty. Andy finds the properties and manages the renovations, while Ashley leads the design effort. Together, they help turn rundown houses into profitable real estate gems.

When they're not flipping homes, the Williamses are busy raising their two young children, Ashton and Amina, in Andy's beloved home state of Texas. Sounds like Chip and Joanna Gaines need to watch out — there's a new HGTV couple in town!

A post shared by Andy Williams (@thinksmeac) on

Join the conversation
HGTVFall TV
Join The Conversation
HGTV
This HGTV Star Tied the Knot in the Most Adorable Way
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Fixer Upper Decorating Inspiration
Decor Inspiration
22 Farm-tastic Decorating Ideas Inspired by HGTV Host Joanna Gaines
by Angela Elias
Fall TV Premiere Dates 2017
Fall TV
Fall TV: See When Your Favorite Shows Are Premiering This Year
by Quinn Keaney
Who Are the "Neighbors From Hell" on AHS: Cult?
Fall TV
This AHS: Cult Episode Title Could Be a Giant Clue About Winter and Kai's Plans
by Perri Konecky
Who Does Chaz Bono Play on American Horror Story Cult?
Fall TV
Cult: You've Seen This Actor on American Horror Story Before
by Andrea Reiher
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds