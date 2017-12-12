 Skip Nav
Home Gifts For Building a Hipster Haven

We feel the impact of hipsters wherever we look these days, from the prohibition bars on every corner to the fellow walking by with a coiffed beard and Mumford & Sons tune on his lips. Satisfy the hipsters in your life this holiday season by giving them a home decor gift that incorporates one of the 19 things hipsters love. Keep reading to find out what those things are and exactly what gifts you can buy to celebrate them.

World Market
Glass Cloche 3 Edison Bulb Table Lamp
$89.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Table Lamps
USB Typewriter Computer Keyboard
$1,299
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Terrain Home & Living
Pendleton Wool Motoring Blanket
$128
from Terrain
Buy Now See more Terrain Home & Living
Bill Murray-Inspired Dishlette
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Personalized Whiskey Barrel
$85
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
Vintage Camera
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Heritage Coffee Table Book
$29
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Garden Decor
Bloem 2 Pack - Mini Mingo
$20
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Garden Decor
Feather Print
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Mini Geo Terrarium
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Momeni
Area Rug, Lil Mo Hipster LMT10 Brooklyn Bridge Black 5' x 7'
$699
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Momeni Indoor Rugs
Decorative Feather Arrows
$78
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Patterned Accent Chair
$200
from worldmarket.com
Buy Now
"Famous on the Internet" Print
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Instagram Photo Frame
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Crate & Barrel
Beer Tasting Set
$29.95
from Crate & Barrel
Buy Now See more Crate & Barrel Beer Glasses
Hipsters Love: Edison Bulbs
Hipsters Love: Vintage Typewriters
Hipsters Love: Buffalo Check
Hipsters Love: Bill Murray
Hipsters Love: Whiskey
Hipsters Love: Photography
Hipsters Love: Farm to Table Food
Hipsters Love: Mumford & Sons
Hipsters Love: Kitsch
Hipsters Love: Feathers
Hipsters Love: Succulents
Hipsters Love: Brooklyn
Hipsters Love: Arrows
Hipsters Love: Tribal Prints
Hipsters Love: Dream Catchers
Hipsters Love: Internet Fame
Hipsters Love: Instagram Filters
Hipsters Love: Craft Beer
Hipsters Love: Crossed X Logos
