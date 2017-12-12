Home Gifts For Building a Hipster Haven

Gifts For Hipsters
We feel the impact of hipsters wherever we look these days, from the prohibition bars on every corner to the fellow walking by with a coiffed beard and Mumford & Sons tune on his lips. Satisfy the hipsters in your life this holiday season by giving them a home decor gift that incorporates one of the 19 things hipsters love. Keep reading to find out what those things are and exactly what gifts you can buy to celebrate them.
Glass Cloche 3 Edison Bulb Table Lamp
$89.99
Pendleton Wool Motoring Blanket
$128
from Terrain
Personalized Whiskey Barrel
$85
from UncommonGoods
Mini Geo Terrarium
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Area Rug, Lil Mo Hipster LMT10 Brooklyn Bridge Black 5' x 7'
$699
from Macy's
Beer Tasting Set
$29.95
from Crate & Barrel
