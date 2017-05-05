Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Apartment Might Be Even More Beautiful Than They Are

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Buy NYC Apartment
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady seem to be over their $13.4 million condo in New York's Flatiron district. A year after they purchased it in 2013, they started renting it for a cool $40,000 a month. Page Six reported that the supermodel and quarterback upgraded to a $20 million apartment on a desirable high floor in 70 Vestry, a new luxury building in Tribeca. The A-listers' new French-limestone-covered building is understatedly elegant and boasts breathtaking views of the Hudson River. Building amenities are fitting of a five-star hotel and include an ultraprivate entrance to keep the prying eyes of the paparazzi at bay, extensive athletic facilities so Tom can stay in NFL shape (think an 82-foot-long indoor lap pool, squash court, and yoga studio, just to name a few), a posh lounge, a cafe, and a children's playroom. Take a look at the family's Tribeca digs in the pictures ahead.