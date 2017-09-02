 Skip Nav
As soon as Christmas in July is over, it's time to start planning ahead for Halloween. And the most impactful place to decorate is the front of your home. There's no need to get in the car and drive to the store when you can shop Amazon Prime from the comfort of your couch. In two days you can be decking out your porch or sprucing up your lawn with spooky decor. Check out our favorite pieces ahead.

4-Foot-Wide Giant Spider ($9)
5-Foot-Tall Halloween Skeleton ($60)
8.5-Foot-Tall Spider Web and Giant Spiders ($17)
Sinister Skull With Lantern ($28, originally $50)
Three-Piece Assorted Warning Sign Decoration ($10)
Pumpkin Bunting ($10)
15-Piece 3D Bat Wall Decal Stickers ($6)
Sound-Activated Skeleton in Hammock ($33)
Halloween Haunted House Green Goblin Door ($9)
Peek-a-Boo Ghost Tree-Wrap Decoration ($20)
Life-Size Talking Witch ($30)
Mega Outdoor Spider Web ($20)
Wicked Witch Legs ($13, originally $18)
Pair of Skeleton Lawn Flamingos ($23)
Crazy Bonez Skeleton Raven ($10)
Six-Piece Ravens Props ($17)
Halloween Graveyard Set ($18)
LED Outdoor Light-Time Tunnel ($17)
