Updating your home for Summer always sounds like a great idea in practice, but in reality all your disposable income is tied up in the big girlfriends getaway, a zillion wedding gifts you have yet to buy, and that designer monokini you couldn't resist. So how to create a stylish home you love while balancing the economic responsibilities of the season? Go to HomeGoods! The off-price decor store is filled with shockingly affordable design finds that will give your home the refresh it needs — and will put your in the Summer spirit every time you walk in the front door. Get inspired by how other real people are doing it ahead.