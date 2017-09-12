This Brilliant Hack Keeps Spiders Out of Your Home

If you feel like the spider population in your home is spiking, you aren't imagining it. August and September are the months male spiders enter the home in search of a mate. What's even creepier? For every spider you do spot, there are loads more all around you that you don't see. According to Earth Kind, you're never more than 10 feet away from a spider, and the average home has over 61 spider inhabitants! If the thought of these creepy crawlies overtaking your home makes you want to sleep with one eye open, you'll want in on this all-natural hack I just discovered.

I'm 100 percent the type of person who can't sleep with a spider visibly occupying the same room. I'm a child of the '90s still recovering from the trauma of watchingonce when I was 8. I'm also an essential-oil junkie , so when I heard about Earth Kind's Stay Away Spider repellent , I was intrigued. These nontoxic pouches are filled with citronella, lemongrass, and rosemary essential oils and can be placed throughout your home in spots where spiders love to hide and build webs. The pouches interfere with a spider's ability to smell their prey, but they also repel the bugs they would be eating. Bonus? They make the spaces you place them in (like closets, basements, dormers, and attics) smell fresh, too. And because they're made from essential oils and plant fibers, they're safe for homes with pets and kids — no toxic bug sprays needed!

You can find these at hardware and home improvement stores or even on Amazon for $4. The pouches last for 30-60 days, and the packaging suggests using one pouch per entryway or dormer and two pouches per small room. There's also a money-back guarantee, so you seriously have nothing to lose. I've only been using them for a couple of days, but so far, I haven't seen any spiders and am enjoying the citrusy scent!