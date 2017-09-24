9 Kitchens You Won't Believe Are Ikea

Thinking about upgrading your kitchen? These examples of real people using Ikea to make their kitchen renovation dreams come true will inspire you to tackle your own revamp. Aside from the obvious perks — affordable, high-quality options that are easy to get your hands on — you'd be surprised by another advantage: amazing variety! If you're wary of ending up with a cookie-cutter kitchen, fear not. These real-life renovations are packed with plenty of ideas for designing an Ikea kitchen that fits your style. Keep reading to check out our favorites ranging from farmhouse to futuristic!