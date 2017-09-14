 Skip Nav
Joanna Gaines's Parents Have the Cutest Love Story

Let's be honest, Joanna Gaines inspires us all on the daily. Not only is she a design and renovation powerhouse, but her swoon-worthy relationship with husband Chip Gaines gives us all the feels. Plus, did we mention how cute she is with her look-alike sister?! Needless to say, Joanna is definitely a family gal, and after doing a little digging, we've realized that as the saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree! Her adorable parents, who have been married for 45 years, are simply the epitome of marriage goals. Read on as we break down some of our favorite moments between Joanna's sweet parents and the Stevens family.

