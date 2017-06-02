Beware: This Home Decor Is Actually a Breeding Ground For Mosquitoes

Zika has elevated mosquitoes from irritating pests to serious health threat, so it's important to do everything you can to keep them out of your home and yard this Summer. You can help repel mosquitoes with certain plants and scented candles, but one of the best ways to keep them at bay is to remove stagnant water, the place they go to breed.

Mosquitoes can lay eggs in a shockingly small amount of water, so while you may have been focusing your efforts on removing more obvious large water-holding vessels around your property, you should also turn your attention to those less obvious ones. Basically anything that water can pool on — from the lids of trash cans to the top of wrinkled tarps — can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Terrifying!

We consulted with Rentokil North America, a leading pest control company, to find out the potential mosquito breeding grounds most often overlooked in homes and yards. Keep reading to find out what they are and what you can do about it.