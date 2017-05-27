12 Plants That Naturally Repel Mosquitos

If you're the type of person who can't stand outside for an hour without gaining a host of new bug bites, then this article is for you. Don't let another Summer pass by in itchy despair — instead, rid yourself of the mosquito problem once and for all! Using only your green thumb and a bit of time in the garden, you can create a pest-free oasis free of buzzing and biting. Here are 12 mosquito-repellent plants that you can incorporate into your outdoor living space.