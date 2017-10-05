Conversation-Starting Pieces That Will Give Your Home Instant Flair

Seeking chic decor ideas to spruce up your apartment? We've partnered with
Macerich Shopping Centers to show you how to bring the season’s biggest interior design trend into your home.
Bold, bohemian, and beautiful, '70s-inspired home decor is a major trend on the horizon for 2017. From sunset hues and classic barware to audacious patterns, we've pulled together the key ingredients you'll need for a vintage-meets-modern home. Read on for some far-out ideas that will transform your space into the perfect pad for entertaining.
1. Fashion a Fondue Feast
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: Anthropologie runner, napkins, tumbler, glasses and plate, Sur La Table trivet, Pottery Barn dinner plates
Who doesn’t adore melted cheese in its many crave-worthy iterations? Make the appetizers at your next shindig the focal point of the fete with an eye-catching, '70s-style fondue bowl. Add a rustic knit runner, colorful patterned napkins, and an eclectic mix of multihued plates for a truly free-spirited vibe.
1 / 4
2. Pour Some Punch
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: Marimekko vase, Terrain tumbler, Sur La Table tablecloth, Ikea plate, Anthropologie wine glass, Bloomingdale’s Waterford bowl
Ladle up some love at your party with a bright bowl of thirst-quenching fruit punch. When the mercury soars, it’s an excellent excuse to indulge in a refreshing drink, especially when it’s served in an elegant cut-crystal vessel. Play up the throwback theme even further with a funky, fruit-adorned tablecloth and napkins.
2 / 4
3. Shake It Up With Custom Cocktails
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: CB2 cocktail shaker and cocktail strainer, Bloomingdale’s trivet, Ikea vase, Anthropologie wine glass and sunset glass
Another reason to celebrate the '70s? The decade saw the creation of several classic cocktails that are beautiful to behold and imbibe. Whip up an era-appropriate Harvey Wallbanger or a Tequila Sunrise with rose-hued glassware and a streamlined metallic cocktail shaker for a truly retro experience.
3 / 4
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
4 / 4