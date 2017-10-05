Conversation-Starting Pieces That Will Give Your Home Instant Flair

Seeking chic decor ideas to spruce up your apartment? We've partnered with Macerich Shopping Centers to show you how to bring the season’s biggest interior design trend into your home.

Bold, bohemian, and beautiful, '70s-inspired home decor is a major trend on the horizon for 2017. From sunset hues and classic barware to audacious patterns, we've pulled together the key ingredients you'll need for a vintage-meets-modern home. Read on for some far-out ideas that will transform your space into the perfect pad for entertaining.