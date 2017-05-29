 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why You Really Should Embrace the "No Shoes in the House" Rule
Affordable Decor
How to Decorate a Rental Apartment From Scratch on a Budget
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's New $2.25 Million Home Has a Massive Pool Perfect For Instagram Selfies
HGTV
Chip Gaines Has Been Keeping a Secret That Will Make Fixer Upper Fans Shout "OMG!"

Reasons Not to Wear Shoes Indoors

Why You Really Should Embrace the "No Shoes in the House" Rule



It's been a long day at work. You're unlocking the front door with one hand and juggling a week's worth of groceries in the other. The last thing you think of doing upon entry is setting your bags down to take off your shoes, right? Here are five solid reasons why you should.


1. Piggybacking Bacteria

Sidewalks, public restroom floors, and even office carpets are the Wild West when it comes to pesky bacteria. A study from the University of Arizona collected germs and microbes on footwear, and the researchers found 421,000 units of bacteria on the outside of the shoe.


2. Damaged Floors

The saying "a little dirt doesn't hurt anyone" doesn't apply to your wooden floors. The more grit you track in, the more often you have to clean. The extra scrubbing can actually damage your floors over time.


ADVERTISEMENT

3. Marks and Scratches

It's not just the dirt that your floors don't dig — it's your heels and wedges, too. Wearing shoes with pointy or hard parts will add dings and scratches to your floors. Plus, if you live in an apartment building, removing your noisy shoes is the polite thing to do. Just ask your downstairs neighbors.


4. Barefoot Is Better For Your Feet

Sure your flats are pretty, but going barefoot actually strengthens the muscles in your feet. Our modern society has grown accustomed to wearing shoes all the waking hours, and foot injuries pop up more frequently as a result.


5. Worsened Air Quality

It seems like a stretch, but the dust and toxins you track into your house can worsen the air quality in your home. Toxins exist where you least expect them — as pesticides on park grass or as cleaning chemicals on public floors. Kicking off your shoes immediately means those harmful toxins don't stand a chance.



Products: H&M dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Mother Denim jeans, Yigal Azrouel boots

Image Source: ShopStyle Photography
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR Voices
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Money
10 Secrets All Successful Couples Know About Money
by Annie Gabillet
Sheet-Pan Fajitas Recipe
Original Recipes
by Erin Cullum
Haunted Places in New Orleans
Travel
by Hedy Phillips
House of Cards
Before House of Cards Comes Back, Brush Up on How Season 4 Ends
by Erin Hurley
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
What Is a Happy Relationship?
Relationships
4 Astonishingly Simple Secrets to a Happy Relationship
by Lisette Mejia
How to Follow Up After an Interview
Job Search
5 Rules For Following Up After the Interview
by Emily Co
Best Foundations According to Makeup Artists
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
by Kristin Granero
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
21 Dresses to Wear to a Beach Wedding
Beach Wedding
21 Dresses to Wear to a Beach Wedding
by Ashley Cooke
How Can I Start Investing?
Money
This 1 Company Is Making It Insanely Easy For Women to Start Investing
by Kate Emswiler
The Best Milkshakes in America
Food News
The Most Instagrammable Milkshakes in America
by Jamie Mieuli
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds