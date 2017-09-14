 Skip Nav
Ree Drummond's Kitchen Pictures

Despite Her Success, Ree Drummond Isn't Updating Her Charmingly Old Kitchen

Here is (part of!) the video I shot for @landolakesktchn a couple of weeks ago! Remember---I filmed it in our kitchen on the ranch and my oven kept losing power? Yeah, that one. 😂 Anyway, it was lots of fun, my oven is getting fixed this week, and you can find the full video on my Facebook (link in profile). I hope you enjoy it! Flatbread pizzas are the best. Change up the toppings depending on what you've got on hand! 👍🏻

A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on

Some people get famous and immediately buy a new house or a fancy car. Well, in a refreshing twist, that is not the case with The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond. The Oklahoma blogger-turned-food and lifestyle guru has stayed true to her down-to-earth roots. In fact, we just discovered that far from splurging on frivolous toys, Ree hasn't even updated the kitchen in her home in over a decade! And considering cooking is a big part of her livelihood, that's saying something. We made this discovery after Ree gave us a rare glimpse into her main residence's kitchen during a video shoot – she normally films in the Lodge, a guest house on her property. We then looked back through the Pioneer Woman archives to discover that Ree shared photos of an identical kitchen way back in 2007! From the terra cotta tiles to the glass panel cabinets, the kitchen is exactly the same, and we love her all the more for it. Not only does this show that her taste stands the test of time – the kitchen looks completely stylish today – but it also shows that she doesn't need material upgrades to demonstrate her success. Cheers to Ree!

A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on

Image Source: Instagram user thepioneerwoman
