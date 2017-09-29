You Can Stay in This Game of Thrones Star's Childhood Castle — Yes, Castle

Though staying at Lickleyhead Castle in Aberdeenshire in Scotland may not get you any closer to Kit Harington, it will get you at least a little closer to his new fiancée, Rose Leslie, as it's her childhood home, and her parents are now listing it on Airbnb for rentals. The stunning seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom castle can be rented for about $800 per night.

The Scottish castle is where Rose lived until age 10, and her parents, Sebastian and Candida, still own it. They've run it as a bed and breakfast, but Candida told The Daily Mail that at the encouragement of her children, they decided to start listing it on Airbnb. "It's just keeping up with the times. It's the way things are going. It's quick and clean. Rose uses it in other places. She said, 'Why don't you try it?' and helped me set it up."

The listing for the castle says it is set in a secluded park area surrounded by sprawling lawns and trees. The Leslies recommend it for family gatherings, reunions, and birthday celebrations, as the home, built in 1499, comfortably sleeps 14 people. To get a glimpse at the beautiful interior, keep reading for more.