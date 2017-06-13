You'll Want These Mermaidy Seashell Planters to Be Part of Your World

Calling all Ariel wannabes! We've just discovered the perfect vessel for storing your favorite plants: seashells! Sure, the ocean treasures look lovely perched on a shelf on their own, but why not repurpose them by adding a little soil and a baby succulent or two? If you don't live near a beach where shells are plentiful, a few Etsy users sell their own shell-shaped holders for pretty affordable prices, although most of them are man-made. Naturally formed or not, these planters will add a summery vibe to any room, especially if you toss some dolphin-shaped succulents into the mix. Dive into the pretty seashell planters below for a dose of decor inspiration.



Crystal Succulent Planters Are the Trendy Desk Accessory of Your Dreams Related