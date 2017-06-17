Small-Space Living Tricks That Make a Big Difference

The smaller your apartment, the more daunting the decorating process. Sure, people with large homes may have difficulty filling every room, but they'll never understand small-space struggles like determining the necessity of a kitchen table. However, styling a tight dwelling becomes much less intimidating when you're armed with an arsenal of good ideas, like the nine below, that will help you perfectly plan your place.

Photos by Lisette Mejia and Sarah Sherman Samuels via Smitten Studio