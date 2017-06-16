 Skip Nav
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From IKEA

Ikea has long been who we've thought of for inexpensive storage options for the closet, garage, or attic. But thanks to a recent reinvigoration from designer, style guru, and all-around home/life philosopher Ilse Crawford, Ikea now offers storage solutions so chic you'll be proud to bring them out of the closet.

The best storage options can be repurposed at different points in your life — changing with you as your needs change. So look for items that can do double duty, or items that could work in more than one room: living and bedroom, or bath and kitchen. The 19 Ikea products that follow feature organic materials, simple but elegant design, and an earth-oriented color palette.

Image Source: Francois et Moi
This metal and glass shelf ($79) showcases treasures, artwork, and stacks of books beautifully, all while letting natural light shine through. Two units placed side to side (as shown here) are a great way to fill a large wall.
In two sizes, these simple glass jars ($30) with cork lids, designed by Ilse Crawford, let the beauty of your dry goods shine through. Line up a row of these almost-too-pretty-for-the-pantry jars and fill with oatmeal, rice, and dried beans, and I promise your pantry will become your new happy place.
Tuck this bench ($69) next to the door and line the wellies up underneath (arranged by color, or by size). They take up too much room in the closet anyway!
This stylish seagrass basket ($13) is perfect for corralling remotes and video game controllers.
This sturdy storage ($40) in an of-the-moment green is perfect for office organization.
These drawer inserts ($3) are so easy to pull off and they instantly make you feel like you’re a KonMari expert.
In the bath, office, kitchen . . . use the lids to keep the content of these bamboo boxes ($13 for two) hidden, or turn over and repurpose as mini-trays.
This graceful glass bottle ($12) does double duty as a vase or wine/water carafe.
To all the mamas out there — this basket ($20) is great for toy storage and approved for the living room!
Keep toiletries tidy with these lidded baskets ($10 for three).
This streamlined table ($60) has a built-in wireless charger for your Qi-certified smartphone. If putting it by your bed seems a little dodgy, try your living room or office nook instead.
These clear jars ($5 for three) are perfect for those baking necessities — like salt, baking soda, and baking powder.
This jar ($6) would work equally well for holding cotton balls or cookies.
Give those back issues of Domino the prominent shelf placement they deserve in these stylish magazine files ($5 for two).
These durable wooden organizers ($10 for set of two) are perfect for making shelves (in the pantry, bathroom, or laundry room) look neat and tidy.
Line these cheerful boxes ($5) up in a row — bottom shelf, top shelf, doesn’t matter — just make sure there’s a row in there somewhere.
This glossy red locker ($99) is a catch-all kid storage that will last until the teenage years.
These wall shelves ($35) are great for grouping smaller items in kitchens or bathrooms.
A dream kitchen is one that . . . has a hidden spot for the sponge! Ikea’s Fintorp series ($3-$17) is perfect for tucking everything away. Drill holes in the bottom of the containers so yucky water can’t accumulate.
