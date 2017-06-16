19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From IKEA

Ikea has long been who we've thought of for inexpensive storage options for the closet, garage, or attic. But thanks to a recent reinvigoration from designer, style guru, and all-around home/life philosopher Ilse Crawford, Ikea now offers storage solutions so chic you'll be proud to bring them out of the closet.

The best storage options can be repurposed at different points in your life — changing with you as your needs change. So look for items that can do double duty, or items that could work in more than one room: living and bedroom, or bath and kitchen. The 19 Ikea products that follow feature organic materials, simple but elegant design, and an earth-oriented color palette.