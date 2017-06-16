6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Living Decor Shopping Stylish Storage Options From Ikea 19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From IKEA June 16, 2017 by Amy Daniewicz 4.9K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Ikea has long been who we've thought of for inexpensive storage options for the closet, garage, or attic. But thanks to a recent reinvigoration from designer, style guru, and all-around home/life philosopher Ilse Crawford, Ikea now offers storage solutions so chic you'll be proud to bring them out of the closet. The best storage options can be repurposed at different points in your life — changing with you as your needs change. So look for items that can do double duty, or items that could work in more than one room: living and bedroom, or bath and kitchen. The 19 Ikea products that follow feature organic materials, simple but elegant design, and an earth-oriented color palette. Image Source: Francois et Moi Image Source: Francois et Moi This metal and glass shelf ($79) showcases treasures, artwork, and stacks of books beautifully, all while letting natural light shine through. Two units placed side to side (as shown here) are a great way to fill a large wall. metal and glass shelf $79 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi In two sizes, these simple glass jars ($30) with cork lids, designed by Ilse Crawford, let the beauty of your dry goods shine through. Line up a row of these almost-too-pretty-for-the-pantry jars and fill with oatmeal, rice, and dried beans, and I promise your pantry will become your new happy place. glass jars $30 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi Tuck this bench ($69) next to the door and line the wellies up underneath (arranged by color, or by size). They take up too much room in the closet anyway! bench $69 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi This stylish seagrass basket ($13) is perfect for corralling remotes and video game controllers. seagrass basket $13 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi This sturdy storage ($40) in an of-the-moment green is perfect for office organization. sturdy storage $40 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi These drawer inserts ($3) are so easy to pull off and they instantly make you feel like you’re a KonMari expert. drawer inserts $3 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi In the bath, office, kitchen . . . use the lids to keep the content of these bamboo boxes ($13 for two) hidden, or turn over and repurpose as mini-trays. bamboo boxes $13 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi This graceful glass bottle ($12) does double duty as a vase or wine/water carafe. glass bottle $12 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi To all the mamas out there — this basket ($20) is great for toy storage and approved for the living room! this basket $20 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi Keep toiletries tidy with these lidded baskets ($10 for three). lidded baskets $10 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi This streamlined table ($60) has a built-in wireless charger for your Qi-certified smartphone. If putting it by your bed seems a little dodgy, try your living room or office nook instead. streamlined table $60 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi These clear jars ($5 for three) are perfect for those baking necessities — like salt, baking soda, and baking powder. clear jars $5 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi This jar ($6) would work equally well for holding cotton balls or cookies. jar $6 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi Give those back issues of Domino the prominent shelf placement they deserve in these stylish magazine files ($5 for two). magazine files $5 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi These durable wooden organizers ($10 for set of two) are perfect for making shelves (in the pantry, bathroom, or laundry room) look neat and tidy. wooden organizers $10 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi Line these cheerful boxes ($5) up in a row — bottom shelf, top shelf, doesn’t matter — just make sure there’s a row in there somewhere. boxes $5 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi This glossy red locker ($99) is a catch-all kid storage that will last until the teenage years. glossy red locker $99 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi These wall shelves ($35) are great for grouping smaller items in kitchens or bathrooms. wall shelves $35 from ikea.com Buy Now Image Source: Francois et Moi A dream kitchen is one that . . . has a hidden spot for the sponge! Ikea's Fintorp series ($3-$17) is perfect for tucking everything away. Drill holes in the bottom of the containers so yucky water can't accumulate. Fintorp series $3 from ikea.com Buy Now