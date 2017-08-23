Tarek El Moussa Just Celebrated His Birthday in the Sweetest Way

"WOW I can't believe I turned 36 today!!" Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa wrote on Instagram in a post celebrating his Aug. 21 birthday. He spent the big day in adorable style: with his family! The real-estate pro is never shy about sharing pictures of his kids Taylor, 6, and Brayden, who turned 2 years told just the day before — but we rarely get a peek at him with his immediate family. For this occasion, however, Tarek even shared a rare snap of him and his dad. "Me and my dad finally took a pic!!!" he wrote in the caption. And while it has undoubtedly been a challenging year for Tarek, who is mid-divorce with his costar Christina El Moussa, his spirits were high. "My kids are just full of joy and happiness and I'm the luckiest father alive!!!! ❤️❤️❤️" he said on Instagram. Scroll through the slideshow above, then get a peek at Brayden's b-day celebration ahead. Since Christina and Tarek's divorce filings have picked up, they reportedly decided that it would be more comfortable for everyone involved to have separate parties for the little guy.

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT