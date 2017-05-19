 Skip Nav
What Happens to Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper

What Happens to the Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper After the Reveal

Chip and Joanna Gaines spend months of work and sweat renovating every inch of their client's Waco, TX, dream home on their HGTV show Fixer Upper — but, ironically, the question most fans have isn't about the stunning updated home; it's about the giant poster of the old house that they wheel out before the big reveal. Well, we have some answers for you.

How did the life-size house poster come about?

They were a last-minute addition that came about in the pilot episode to solve the dilemma of how to get the client to their renovated house without revealing the makeover. Chip explained to Glamour.com, "At the 11th hour, we had a friend of mine weld a 12 foot tall by 12 foot wide—and there's two of them, so it's 24 feet wide by the time it's all said and done—and I've got another friend in town whose got a small billboard company. When he put this thing together, I said, 'That is awesome.'"

What happens to it after the show?

The client gets to keep the enormous poster — if they want it. Chip told Glamour.com that they have folded up the canvas and presented it to clients before. But it seems not all clients are presented with it (see below).

What is it like to be the homeowner standing in front of the giant house poster?

A real-life Fixer Upper client revealed her experience on the Holy Craft blog. She said, "when I saw it, I basically knew that behind it was what we'd been waiting on for several months." But she didn't get to keep the giant house poster. She explained, "I haven't seen the poster since that day," adding that it might be for the best. "I'm not sure what you'd do with it because it's taller than a room!"

Read more about what really happens when you're cast on Fixer Upper here.

Image Source: Instagram user chippergaines
