12 Shirtless Aaron Diaz Pictures That Deserve Their Own Calendar

Aaron Diaz has been heating up your TV screen for years on hit telenovelas like Teresa and Lola, Érase una Vez, and now that he has crossed over into the US market with a role on Quantico, he has more fans than ever before!

The hunky 34-year-old Mexican actor, who is married to and has two kids with Argentine singer Lola Ponce, is the hot dad of everyone's dreams — and he isn't afraid to let his followers know it. Just look at his abs! Basically, Aarón's Instagram is filled with sizzling closeups of his physique, so if you aren't following him, it's highly recommended you do it now. Keep scrolling to see 12 examples that, yes, could be a freaking sexy calendar.

