Adriana Lima's Rock-Hard Abs Are Actually Hypnotizing — and Damn Freaking Sexy
Adriana Lima's Rock-Hard Abs Are Actually Hypnotizing — and Damn Freaking Sexy

If we're talking about badass fitness inspiration, we're talking about Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima. The Brazilian model has told us in the past she doesn't need to diet before the VS Fashion Show because she consistently keeps her fitness routine in beast mode — and we've seen plenty of workout videos and photos as evidence to attest to that being true.

With a steady regimen of intense boxing, planking, weight lifting, and crunches, it comes as no surprise to see Adriana's abs are basically a cement wall. Her strong core is impressive to say the least. Scroll ahead to find some of the best photos of said enviable abs.

Latina FitnessLatina CelebrityEye CandyAdriana LimaCelebrity FitnessModelsVictoria's Secret
