You Might Have Seen Adriana Lima in Lingerie Before, but It's Her Bikinis That Confirm She's an Angel
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
Demi Lovato
23 of Demi Lovato's Most Body-Positive and Confident Workout Pictures
Recipes
These Iced Tea Recipes Are the Very Definition of Refreshing
You Might Have Seen Adriana Lima in Lingerie Before, but It's Her Bikinis That Confirm She's an Angel

As a coveted Victoria's Secret Angel, it's no secret that Adriana Lima's body is two-piece perfection. The Brazilian-born model, of course, looks downright sexy in the brand's signature lacy lingerie, but it's important to note that she's also a bikini master.

Whether she's on the beach in Greece on Mykonos or chilling by the pool with her gorgeous pals, Adriana's sizzling swimsuits continuously catch our eyes, especially when she shares them on Instagram. Read on to discover some of her most jaw-dropping and summery snaps. Then, scroll through Adriana's hottest selfies ever.

Grab a Fan and Take a Look Through Adriana Lima's Sexiest Selfies Yet

