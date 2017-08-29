 Skip Nav
Summer Style
100 Easy and Breezy Summer Outfit Ideas
Demi Lovato
Why Is Everyone Sleeping on Demi Lovato's Incredible New Single?
J Balvin
This "Mi Gente" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even J Balvin Is Loving It
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Adriana Lima and Her Daughters, Sienna and Valentina, Are the Ultimate Triple Threat

Adriana Lima is known for her sultry strut on the catwalk as a Victoria's Secret Angel, but the superfit Brazilian model, who split from her ex-husband, Marko Jarić, in 2014, is simply known as Mom when she's at home with her daughters, 4-year-old Sienna and 7-year-old Valentina.

And just like she loves sharing her progress in the gym, Adriana loves posting snaps of her mother-daughter time to Instagram — no matter if they're simply relaxing on the couch or experiencing a great adventure. Keep scrolling to see Adriana's sweetest moments with her mini mes, and then admire her strong selfie game.

1
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina MomsLatina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsAdriana Lima
Join The Conversation
Adriana Lima
The Intense Workout That Preps Adriana Lima For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
by Victoria Messina
Nicole Richie's Family Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Kids
Nobody Does Halloween Quite Like Nicole Richie and Her Family
by Monica Sisavat
Adriana Lima at the Cannes Film Festival May 2017
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Looks Like a Walking Chandelier Dripping in Diamonds at Cannes
by Celia Fernandez
Pink High-Fiving Daughter Willow at the 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
by Brittney Stephens
Kim Kardashian and North West Interview Magazine Pictures
Kim Kardashian
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds