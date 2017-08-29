Adriana Lima and Her Daughters, Sienna and Valentina, Are the Ultimate Triple Threat

Adriana Lima is known for her sultry strut on the catwalk as a Victoria's Secret Angel, but the superfit Brazilian model, who split from her ex-husband, Marko Jarić, in 2014, is simply known as Mom when she's at home with her daughters, 4-year-old Sienna and 7-year-old Valentina.

And just like she loves sharing her progress in the gym, Adriana loves posting snaps of her mother-daughter time to Instagram — no matter if they're simply relaxing on the couch or experiencing a great adventure. Keep scrolling to see Adriana's sweetest moments with her mini mes, and then admire her strong selfie game.