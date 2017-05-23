8 Things We Learned About Adriana Lima's Fitness Routine From Her Instagram Account

Even Victoria's Secret Angels have to work hard to stay healthy, in shape, and toned. Brazilian beauty Adriana Lima's Instagram shows just that: a constant trail of workout after workout and postgym selfies that demonstrate all the hard work she puts into her fitness routine. And if you ask us, whatever is good enough to get a supermodel ready to strut down the runway in just a bra and thong is good enough for us. Keep scrolling to see everything we learned about Adriana's tough routine.