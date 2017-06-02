 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Wait Until You See These Pictures of Alessandra Ambrosio and Her Adorable Kids
Spring
Satisfy Your Taco Addiction With These 50+ Delicious Recipes
Health News
9 Reasons You Should Eat More Avocado For Your Mind, Body, and Spirit
Gisele Bündchen
13 Workouts Gisele Bündchen Uses to Keep Her Fit Victoria's Secret Angel Body
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 104  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Wait Until You See These Pictures of Alessandra Ambrosio and Her Adorable Kids

Alessandra Ambrosio is known for more than a few things: her amazing bikini body, her Victoria's Secret Angel wings, her always-amazing street and festival style, and her ability to steal any runway no matter what. But if you follow her on social media, you know her proudest achievements are her two lovely kids.

Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix — whose dad is Alessandra's longtime businessman fiancé, Jamie Mazur — are along for the ride every time their supermodel mom hits the beach, look adorable even when pouting, sport the cutest outfits, and have the sweetest smiles. Keep reading for a glimpse at Alessandra's best family moments straight from her Instagram account.

Related
Take a Look Back at Alessandra Ambrosio's Sexiest Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Outfits
The Workout That's Getting Alessandra Ambrosio Pumped Up For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
67 Bikini Photos That Show Alessandra Ambrosio's Amazing Body

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina MomsLatina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsAlessandra AmbrosioModels
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
DIY
6 Beauty Secrets Your Mom Passed Down to You That Actually Work
by Celia Fernandez
Alessandra Ambrosio's Festival Style
Alessandra Ambrosio
The 5 Steps to Mastering Alessandra Ambrosio's Festival Style
by Sarah Wasilak
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III Family Pictures
Grace Kelly
by Kelsie Gibson
Alessandra Ambrosio's Sexiest Bikini Pictures
Alessandra Ambrosio
67 Bikini Photos That Show Alessandra Ambrosio's Amazing Body
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds