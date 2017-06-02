Wait Until You See These Pictures of Alessandra Ambrosio and Her Adorable Kids

Alessandra Ambrosio is known for more than a few things: her amazing bikini body, her Victoria's Secret Angel wings, her always-amazing street and festival style, and her ability to steal any runway no matter what. But if you follow her on social media, you know her proudest achievements are her two lovely kids.

Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix — whose dad is Alessandra's longtime businessman fiancé, Jamie Mazur — are along for the ride every time their supermodel mom hits the beach, look adorable even when pouting, sport the cutest outfits, and have the sweetest smiles. Keep reading for a glimpse at Alessandra's best family moments straight from her Instagram account.