Is It Hot in Here? Oh, It's Just These Sexy Bikini Photos of Alessandra Ambrosio

For the tiny group of people in the universe who still didn't know Alessandra Ambrosio is hot beyond words, there are these Instagram pictures and videos straight from her recent photo shoots in the Maldives for her swimsuit line, Ále by Alessandra.

When we say you might need an ice-cold glass of water after scrolling ahead, we're hardly exaggerating. The Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel posses seductively in tiny bikinis, shows off her twerking abilities to Rihanna's "Work," and even poses topless, covering her body with two coconuts. She definitely took up a notch the revealing levels of her previous bikini snaps. See for yourself ahead.