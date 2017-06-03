 Skip Nav
13 Recipes That Have Avocado Dressing Drizzled All Over Them
DIY Beauty
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
Fast and Easy
20+ Delicious and Strong Tequila Cocktails That Aren't a Margarita
Nostalgia
10 Selena Quotes Every Die-Hard Fan Knows and Loves
13 Recipes That Have Avocado Dressing Drizzled All Over Them

You already know that avocado makes everything better, but these recipes show that it can totally transform a boring dish into a wonderful and delicious bite. Take plain romaine hearts with tomatoes, pour a bit (or a ton) of creamy avocado dressing, and you'll be devouring that lettuce like you've never seen greens before. The same goes for grilled shrimp — add avocado, and boom! You find yourself eating a whole plate of them with gusto. Those and 11 more recipes follow here. Get ready to buy avos by the case!

Latina FoodCollective LatinaCollective FoodHealthy RecipesAvocadosSaladsHealthy EatingDinnerRecipesLunchSalad Dressing
