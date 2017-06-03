13 Recipes That Have Avocado Dressing Drizzled All Over Them

You already know that avocado makes everything better, but these recipes show that it can totally transform a boring dish into a wonderful and delicious bite. Take plain romaine hearts with tomatoes, pour a bit (or a ton) of creamy avocado dressing, and you'll be devouring that lettuce like you've never seen greens before. The same goes for grilled shrimp — add avocado, and boom! You find yourself eating a whole plate of them with gusto. Those and 11 more recipes follow here. Get ready to buy avos by the case!