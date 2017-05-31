 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
15 Recipes That Combine 2 of the World's Best Ingredients: Avocado and Eggs
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
Selena Gomez
27 Times Selena Gomez's Airport Outfits Were Comfy and Chic
Music
22 High-Energy Songs Your Next Workout Needs
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 Recipes That Combine 2 of the World's Best Ingredients: Avocado and Eggs

There are three things we crave every single morning: coffee, eggs, and avocado. You too? Then keep scrolling to find 15 recipes that combine those last two ingredients and will make waking up at the crack of dawn a happy experience. But, don't worry, there are no rules here; we fully support your desire to eat these at lunch and dinner, too. Now for the java!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Collective StoriesLatina FoodCollective LatinaCollective FoodAvocadosSpringRecipesBreakfastEggs
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Spring
Last Chance to Win a Refreshed Skincare Line!
by Shannon Murphy
Cherry Dr Pepper Cupcake Recipe
Original Recipes
Dr Pepper Fans Will Love These Soda-Filled Cupcakes
by Brandi Milloy
Pretzel Fairy Wands Recipe
Get the Dish
Pretzel Fairy Wands Taste as Magical as They Look
by Brandi Milloy
Disney
by Celia Fernandez
Monokini Shopping Ideas
Swimwear
19 Monokini Swimsuits That Are About to Make This Your Sexiest Summer Yet
by Macy Daniela Martin
Elote Recipes
Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Ina Garten Chicken Recipes
Ina Garten
The 20 Best Ina Garten Chicken Recipes of All Time
by Erin Cullum
Personal Finance Advice For New Grads
Spring
The New Grad's Personal Finance Survival Guide
by Kate Emswiler
Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe
Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Latin Barbecue Recipes
Grilling
16 Latin Barbecue Recipes to Grill Up Now That It's Nice Out
by Emilia Benton
Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Recipe
Healthy Recipes
This Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Is the Healthy Lunch You've Been Looking For
by Vanessa Mota
Copycat Steakhouse Recipes
Dinner
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds