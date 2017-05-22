 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
6 Crazy-Good Avocado Smoothie Recipes That'll Kick-Start Your Healthy Day
Spring
Celebrate Your Love For Avocado With 35+ Amazing Recipes
Red Carpet Style
No, but Really, Camila Cabello Is the Dancer Emoji at the Billboard Music Awards
Recipes
Say Double Cheers at Brunch With These 16 Champagne Margarita Recipes
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
6 Crazy-Good Avocado Smoothie Recipes That'll Kick-Start Your Healthy Day

Any true avocado-lover will find a way to sneak its creamy, vitamin-rich goodness into just about any meal item — even a smoothie.

That's right, just like you can turn your favorite savory fruit into a delicious chocolate pudding or a better-than-jam toast topping, you can incorporate it into your morning or post-workout drink for an extra dose of green power. Not sure where to start? Keep reading for some flavor inspiration, courtesy of food bloggers who have taste tested these recipes to perfection.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Collective StoriesLatina LivingLatina FoodLatina FitnessFast And EasySmoothiesAvocadosSummerSpringHealthy LivingHealthy EatingRecipesHealthy SnacksDrinks
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Spring
Celebrate Your Love For Avocado With 35+ Amazing Recipes
by Alessandra Foresto
Tips For Healthier Latin Food
Healthy Eating Tips
6 Easy Tweaks For Healthier (but Still Tasty) Latin Meals
by Alessandra Foresto
Daddy Yankee Zumba YouTube Workout Videos
Workouts
These 10 Zumba Videos to Daddy Yankee's Hit Song Will Make You Break It Down
by Celia Fernandez
Fast and Easy
Your Ultimate Guide to Fast and Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes
by Nicole Perry
How to Invest Your Money
Money
The Often-Overlooked First Step to Investing (Hint: It’s Easy!)
by Amanda Holden
Amber Barham 18-Month Weight Loss
Healthy Living
After a Doctor Suggested Gastric Bypass, This Mom Was Fired Up to Lose Weight Herself
by Perri Konecky
Stages of Struggling With Cravings
Healthy Eating Tips
This Is What Happens When You Remember There's Chocolate in Your Gym Bag
by Dominique Astorino
Rainbow Sugar Cookies Recipe
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
How to Freeze Oatmeal
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
by Jenny Sugar
Roasted Tofu, Sweet Potato, Pepper 1-Pan Meal
Healthy Recipes
The 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Recipe You Can Eat Any Meal of the Day
by Jenny Sugar
How to Get Clear Skin Through Diet
Beauty Tips
The Doctor-Approved Secret to Clearing Your Hormonal Acne That Actually Works
by Lauren Levinson
Bulletproof Collagen Coffee
Bulletproof
Creamy Collagen Coffee: The Energizing, Debloating, Weight-Loss Boosting Drink
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds