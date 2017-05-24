13 Avocado Toast Toppings You Probably Haven't Tried Yet

You can say you've eaten avocado toast every which way, but we're going to bet you haven't tried at least a few of the toppings in this list. For example, have you ever thought about adding a touch of sourness to the bite with grapefruits? Or seasoning it with a blend of Asian flavors like miso tahini? How about sprinkling Mexican grilled corn atop? We thought so! Keep scrolling for a list of even more surprising and delicious toppings you need to try ASAP.