 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
13 Avocado Toast Toppings You Probably Haven't Tried Yet
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
Nostalgia
Look Back at Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's Most Loving Moments
Viral Videos
All the Times Selena Gomez Has Been a Victim of Ellen DeGeneres's Scares
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
13 Avocado Toast Toppings You Probably Haven't Tried Yet

You can say you've eaten avocado toast every which way, but we're going to bet you haven't tried at least a few of the toppings in this list. For example, have you ever thought about adding a touch of sourness to the bite with grapefruits? Or seasoning it with a blend of Asian flavors like miso tahini? How about sprinkling Mexican grilled corn atop? We thought so! Keep scrolling for a list of even more surprising and delicious toppings you need to try ASAP.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Collective StoriesLatina FoodCollective LatinaCollective FoodFast And EasyHealthy RecipesAvocadosSpringRecipes
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Salads
Satisfy Chips and Guac Cravings With This Mason Jar Salad
by Nicole Perry
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Beauty Tips
How to Get Sexy, Cellulite-Free Legs This Summer — According to Top Derms
by Sarah Siegel
Papa John's Bacon Cheddarburger Pizza
Papa John's
by Erin Cullum
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Avocado Smoothie Recipes
Recipes
6 Crazy-Good Avocado Smoothie Recipes That'll Kick-Start Your Healthy Day
by Macy Daniela Martin
Jen Zeano Designs Latina Power T-Shirt
Female Empowerment
This "Latina Power" T-Shirt Is Taking Over Instagram — and We Couldn't Be Happier
by Alessandra Foresto
What Did Kate Middleton Do Before She Got Married?
Kate Middleton
What Did Kate Middleton Do Before Becoming a Royal?
by Brittney Stephens
Chipotle Guacamole Recipe
Get the Dish
No Need to Pay Extra — Make Your Own Chipotle Guac at Home!
by Susannah Chen
Avocado Lattes
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Avocados and Weight Loss
Avocados
Can Eating Avocado Help You Lose Weight?
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds