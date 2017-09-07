 Skip Nav
Recipes
16 Pasta Recipes With a Latin Touch That Are Worth Every Calorie
Music
The Best Reggaeton Songs, Hands Down
Latina Living
10 Annoying Struggles Avocado Fans Experience
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Bella Thorne's Gym Selfies and Strong Abs Are About to Give You Serious Fitspiration

Did you promise to hit the gym every day this year, but had a hard time sticking to that resolution? Allow actress Bella Thorne to demonstrate how she managed to stick to her pledge to get fit all while working on many film and TV projects, including her new Freeform series Famous in Love.

The Cuban-American actress has been sharing her slow and steady progress with her fans on Instagram, sharing her struggles (trying to build her core strength), successes (finally seeing muscle definition), and favorite routines (from spinning to weights). While she'll be the first one to admit she has plenty of work to do — captioning photos by saying "bad form, I know" and even talking about being weak after years of skipping the gym — we admire Bella for her determination to get healthy and feel fit while juggling a busy schedule. Scroll ahead to see her best workout moments and get ready to feel inspired to grab that gym bag and tackle a sweat session.

Related
BFFs Bella Thorne and Zendaya Went From Disney Stars to Fashion Icons in Only 6 Years
This Is How Bella Thorne Went From Child Star to Fashion It Girl

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fitness InstagramLatina FitnessLatina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsFitness InspirationBella ThorneCelebrity Fitness
Join The Conversation
Bella Thorne
You'll Want to Steal These Pieces From Famous in Love's Paige Townsen's Closet
by Alessandra Foresto
What Is Selena Gomez's Workout Routine?
Selena Gomez
This Is Exactly What Selena Gomez Does at the Gym
by Emilia Benton
Bella Thorne Says She and Scott Disick Were Never Together "Sexually"
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne Says She and Scott Disick Were Never Together "Sexually"
by Kaitlin Goldin
Bella Thorne on Life After Disney
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne Opens Up About Her Disney Days: "I Was Just a Puppet"
by Celia Fernandez
Adriana Lima Fitness Instagram Photos
Adriana Lima
8 Things We Learned About Adriana Lima's Fitness Routine From Her Instagram Account
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds