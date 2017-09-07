Bella Thorne's Gym Selfies and Strong Abs Are About to Give You Serious Fitspiration

Did you promise to hit the gym every day this year, but had a hard time sticking to that resolution? Allow actress Bella Thorne to demonstrate how she managed to stick to her pledge to get fit all while working on many film and TV projects, including her new Freeform series Famous in Love.

The Cuban-American actress has been sharing her slow and steady progress with her fans on Instagram, sharing her struggles (trying to build her core strength), successes (finally seeing muscle definition), and favorite routines (from spinning to weights). While she'll be the first one to admit she has plenty of work to do — captioning photos by saying "bad form, I know" and even talking about being weak after years of skipping the gym — we admire Bella for her determination to get healthy and feel fit while juggling a busy schedule. Scroll ahead to see her best workout moments and get ready to feel inspired to grab that gym bag and tackle a sweat session.