 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
20 Photos of Camila Alves and Her Kids That Might Make Your Heart Explode
Grilling
16 Latin Barbecue Recipes to Grill Up Now That It's Nice Out
Latina Food
Step Aside, Unicorns — This Chupacabra Drink Is Here to Steal the Spotlight
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Wears Outfits No Other Royal Could Pull Off — You'll Want to See Them!
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 22  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
20 Photos of Camila Alves and Her Kids That Might Make Your Heart Explode

When she's not showing off her gorgeous style or working on her empowering lifestyle blog, Camila Alves is doing one of the hardest jobs ever: parenting.

The Brazilian beauty is a proud mom to 7-year-old daughter Vida and sons Levi, 8, and Livingston, 4 — whose handsome father is Camila's Oscar-winning husband, Matthew McConaughey — and, just like the rest of us, Camila loves to share her precious family moments on Instagram, from her daughter's at-home pedicure skills to travel photos. Her little ones are beyond adorable — keep reading for a glimpse at all their sweetest snaps.

Related
31 Styling Tricks We're Stealing From Camila Alves and Never Giving Back

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina MomsLatina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsCelebrity MomsCamila AlvesMatthew McConaughey
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Camila Alves
Camila Alves's Outfit Is What We Want to Wear Every Summer Weekend
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez's WCW Post For Her Daughter
Jennifer Lopez
Who Is Jennifer Lopez's Ultimate Girl-Crush? Her "Lil Coconut," Emme
by Kelsey Garcia
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson Interview Magazine 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Goldie Hawn's Life Advice Will Make You Want to Kick So Much Professional Ass
by Caitlin Hacker
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Her Battle With Postpartum Depression: "I Got Help"
by Perri Konecky
Kim Kardashian's Funny Breastfeeding Tip
Celebrity Moms
Kim Kardashian's Clever Breastfeeding Hack Will Make You Do a Spit-Take
by Kate Schweitzer
Salma Hayek in Hola! USA Magazine May 2017 Issue
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek on Her Surprising Biggest Fear: "I Suffer From Stage Fright"
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution
Jennifer Lopez
17 Years of Jennifer Lopez's Style in 17 Photos
by Celia Fernandez
Most Fashionable Celebrity Mothers and Daughters
Celebrity Moms
They Got It From Their Mama: 17 Superfashionable Mother-Daughter Duos
by Samantha Sutton
Best Dresses at Cannes 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Sarah Wasilak
Shakira and Gerard Pique Photos
Celebrity Couples
41 Photos of Shakira and Gerard Piqué Proving They Are a Match Made in Heaven
by Celia Fernandez
Kim Kardashian's Most Outrageous Mom Moments
Kim Kardashian
10 Times Kim Kardashian Was an Over-the-Top Mom
by Lisa Horten
Latina Mom Beauty Secrets
DIY
6 Beauty Secrets Your Mom Passed Down to You That Actually Work
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds