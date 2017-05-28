20 Photos of Camila Alves and Her Kids That Might Make Your Heart Explode

When she's not showing off her gorgeous style or working on her empowering lifestyle blog, Camila Alves is doing one of the hardest jobs ever: parenting.

The Brazilian beauty is a proud mom to 7-year-old daughter Vida and sons Levi, 8, and Livingston, 4 — whose handsome father is Camila's Oscar-winning husband, Matthew McConaughey — and, just like the rest of us, Camila loves to share her precious family moments on Instagram, from her daughter's at-home pedicure skills to travel photos. Her little ones are beyond adorable — keep reading for a glimpse at all their sweetest snaps.