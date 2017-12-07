Camila Mendes's Instagram Is Full of the Riverdale Star's Hottest Pictures

Camila Mendes won us over when she took on the role of Veronica Lodge in The CW series Riverdale. Ever since we first saw her on the small screen, we have been obsessed with her, especially after we discovered her Instagram.

The 23-year-old loves posting selfies and sharing pics from a very sexy pizza party with some of her costars. We are not complaining one bit because we love seeing this side of Camila and what she does during her downtime. You will, too, after taking a peek at any one of these pictures. You're welcome in advance, because she is the epitome of the fire emoji.