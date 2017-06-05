28 Too-Real Chancla Memes That Will Make You Laugh Until It Hurts

 Skip Nav
At first sight, it looks like nothing but a shoe . . . until the time comes for you to the feel its wrath. All of a sudden, that flip-flop turns into a monster that will find you no matter where you are. It's called the chancla or chancleta, and it's the weapon of choice for Latina moms.

Sometimes all you needed to stop misbehaving was for your mom to simply mention its existence, while other times, you let it go a little further, tested the water, and might have gotten a gentle (or not so gentle) wack with it, but one thing I can tell you is that you weren't alone. These memes show exactly what it was like fearing the chancla and growing up with this silent but deadly weapon in your home. Keep scrolling to see what we mean.

Latina LivingLatina MomsMemesIdentityHumor
