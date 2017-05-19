5 Things You Can Expect From Demi Lovato's New Album

Demi Lovato was slated to take a break from music this year, but it looks like that plan is long gone. The 24-year-old singer told Billboard she's going to be releasing a new album in 2017.

We should have known the break was not going to last long. While promoting Smurfs: The Lost Village, Demi opened up to ET about her music and why she's moving away from anything that she's done before, saying: "I actually want to go a totally different way with my album." So far, she's off to a good start by releasing her latest collaboration with Cheat Codes, "No Promises." Keep scrolling to see what else she told ET you can expect from her upcoming album.