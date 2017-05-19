 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
5 Things You Can Expect From Demi Lovato's New Album
Latina Living
13 Words in Spanish That Don't Have an English Equivalent — So Frustrating!
Music
Camila Cabello's Debut Music Video Is Like Gretchen Weiners's Hair: It's Full of Secrets
Celebrity PDA
Wait Until You See Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Sweetest Instagram Moments
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
5 Things You Can Expect From Demi Lovato's New Album

Demi Lovato was slated to take a break from music this year, but it looks like that plan is long gone. The 24-year-old singer told Billboard she's going to be releasing a new album in 2017.

We should have known the break was not going to last long. While promoting Smurfs: The Lost Village, Demi opened up to ET about her music and why she's moving away from anything that she's done before, saying: "I actually want to go a totally different way with my album." So far, she's off to a good start by releasing her latest collaboration with Cheat Codes, "No Promises." Keep scrolling to see what else she told ET you can expect from her upcoming album.

Related
1 Look at Demi Lovato's Style Will Convince You She Can Wear Anything

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina EntertainmentEntertainment NewsDemi Lovato
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Shakira
15 Shakira Music Videos That Are Too Hot to Handle
by Macy Daniela Martin
What Will Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Look Like?
The Royals
by Sarah Wasilak
Camila Cabello Facts
things to know
15 Things That Even Serious Camilizers Don't Know About Camila Cabello
by Arianna Davis
Once Upon a Time
by Kelsie Gibson
Movies in Spanish on Netflix
Netflix
19 Spanish-Language Movies to Add to Your Netflix Queue Stat
by Macy Daniela Martin
Demi Lovato's Swimsuits on Instagram April 2017
Demi Lovato
We're Having a Hard Time Not Spending All Our Money on Demi Lovato's Swimsuits
by Celia Fernandez
Demi Lovato Style 2017
Demi Lovato
1 Look at Demi Lovato's Style Will Convince You She Can Wear Anything
by Alessandra Foresto
Arrested Development Season 5 Details
Jason Bateman
Surprise! Arrested Development Season 5 Is Officially Coming to Netflix
by Maggie Pehanick
Royal Wedding Jewelry
The Royals
The Amazing Jewels Royal Women Wear to Other People's Weddings
by Marcia Moody
Camila Cabello "Crying in the Club" Music Video
Music
Camila Cabello's Debut Music Video Is Like Gretchen Weiners's Hair: It's Full of Secrets
by Kelsey Garcia
High Ponytails Ideas From Celebrities
Long Hairstyles
by Lauren Levinson
Demi Lovato on Time's 100 Most Influential People List 2017
Demi Lovato
We Aren't Surprised Demi Lovato Is 1 of Time's 100 Most Influential People
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds