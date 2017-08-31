 Skip Nav
When It Come to Bikinis, Demi Lovato Definitely Has a Type

Demi Lovato's personal style can't be categorized. The risk-taking multi-hyphenate frequently switches up her style and embraces bold trends. When it comes to her swimsuits and bikinis, however, she definitely has a type. Most of her poolside shots prove that Demi favors neon swimwear with lots of eye-catching cutouts. Additionally, Demi's body-positive activism makes her snaps that much more special and inspiring. Look ahead for all of her confident bikini shots.

14 of Demi Lovato's Most Body-Positive Quotes That'll Make You Love Her Even More

