23 of Demi Lovato's Most Body-Positive and Confident Workout Pictures
23 of Demi Lovato's Most Body-Positive and Confident Workout Pictures

Demi Lovato is known for her badass vocals, but her toned curves are just as noteworthy. The "Confident" singer has been open about her struggles with eating disorders and self-esteem in the past, and she's using her recovery story to promote a body-positive message on stage, on social media, and — of course — in the gym.

Whether she's simply warming up, mid-workout, or cooling down after a tough sweat session, Demi loves sharing her inspirational progress. Read on to see exactly how she stays fit, and then admire her striking Hollywood evolution.

